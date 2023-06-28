UNUS SED LEO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $859,133.15 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.70 billion and $859,133.15 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00013237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00273978 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,957,944 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,959,415.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.93457761 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,228,540.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

