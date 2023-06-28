US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

US Equity Dividend Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDV traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175. US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Equity Dividend Select ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 1,808.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.

About US Equity Dividend Select ETF

The First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted by dividends. RNDV was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

