USCF Dividend Income Fund (UDI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.
USCF Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
USCF Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05. USCF Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21.
USCF Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
