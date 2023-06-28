Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 23,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.67.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VMI opened at $301.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.28. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.27 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

