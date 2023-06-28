VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 10,431 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund gains indirect exposure by investing in front-month bitcoin futures contracts. XBTF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

