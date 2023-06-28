Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2765 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOX stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 100,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $107.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

