Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5455 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.58. The stock had a trading volume of 60,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,032. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $290.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

