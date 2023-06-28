Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) to Issue Dividend of $1.39

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.3913 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VDC traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,306. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

