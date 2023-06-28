Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.09. 50,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,853. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $65.12.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

