Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4974 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.16. 223,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.21. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after acquiring an additional 128,106 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.