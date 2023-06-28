Vanguard Financials ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.44 (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4396 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.79. 220,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $90.87.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $602,114,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,413,000.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.