Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

