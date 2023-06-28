Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 137,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 167,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 196,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

