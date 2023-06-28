Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Announces $0.88 Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.8774 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VHT traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $242.04. 321,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Health Care ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

