Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 186.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 0.8% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,668,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,915,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $242.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

