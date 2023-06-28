Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7001 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.52. The company had a trading volume of 126,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

