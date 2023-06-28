Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $203.02

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $203.02 and last traded at $202.73, with a volume of 37613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.61.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Industrials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

