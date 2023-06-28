Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $433.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.84. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $447.92. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

