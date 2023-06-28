Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after buying an additional 1,749,688 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after buying an additional 308,451 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after buying an additional 1,172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after buying an additional 595,210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 82,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,676. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

