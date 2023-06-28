Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of VIGI opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

