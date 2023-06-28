Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 803,052 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 220,709 shares.The stock last traded at $199.19 and had previously closed at $199.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

