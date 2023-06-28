Vanguard Materials ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.83 (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.8257 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.66. 54,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,509. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average of $176.30.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 39,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.