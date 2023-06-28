Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Decreased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.78. 282,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,268. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

