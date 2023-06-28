Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.78. 282,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,268. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

