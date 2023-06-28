Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,485,000 after buying an additional 150,389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $216.23. 187,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

