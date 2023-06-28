Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $202.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $209.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.22.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

