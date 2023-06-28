Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.05. 37,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.57 and its 200-day moving average is $191.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

