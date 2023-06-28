Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $202.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

