Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ remained flat at $82.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,188. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

