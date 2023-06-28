Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 53,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 207,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.63. The stock had a trading volume of 171,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.65.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
