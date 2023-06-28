Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lowered by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $194.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

