Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $225.29. 52,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

