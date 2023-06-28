Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Announces $1.58 Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.5762 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $402.57. 4,314,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,931. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $305.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.94 and its 200-day moving average is $373.43.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

