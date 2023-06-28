Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.57. 741,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $305.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

