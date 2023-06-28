Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.11. 500,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,723. The stock has a market cap of $304.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

