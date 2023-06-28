Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Trimmed by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 14.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $50,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 295,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138,642 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 374,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 509,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,928. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

