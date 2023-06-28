Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.77. 2,443,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,392. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

