Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

