Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Declares $1.11 Dividend

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.1115 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.67. 146,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,587. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPU. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,595,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,395,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 25,489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

