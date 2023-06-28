Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 508 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

LLY stock opened at $464.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $467.98. The company has a market cap of $441.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $429.09 and a 200-day moving average of $375.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

