Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

