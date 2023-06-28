Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $52.31.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

