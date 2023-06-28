Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYD. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179,463 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,639,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after buying an additional 225,497 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 647,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after buying an additional 31,017 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 64,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

