Vantage Investment Partners LLC Makes New $10.19 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

