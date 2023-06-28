VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Acquires 1,697 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TELUS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,812,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,507 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TELUS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TELUS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,661,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $418,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 888,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TELUS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 417,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,269. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 135.44%.

TELUS Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.