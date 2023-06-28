VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Decreases Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after buying an additional 124,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. 28,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

