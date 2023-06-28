VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $742,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,415,000 after buying an additional 964,036 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,848,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 926,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,034. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

