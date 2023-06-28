VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Purchases Shares of 18,871 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,425,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

