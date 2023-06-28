VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 4,122 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,070,963 shares of company stock valued at $134,006,991. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.62. 628,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,844. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

