Ventas, Inc. (VTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
Ventas has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 750.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.
Ventas Stock Up 2.4 %
VTR stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $185,774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ventas by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Ventas by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 906,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,308,000 after purchasing an additional 776,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $40,554,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
