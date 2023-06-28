Ventas, Inc. (VTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 750.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Ventas Stock Up 2.4 %

VTR stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Ventas

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $185,774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ventas by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Ventas by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 906,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,308,000 after purchasing an additional 776,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $40,554,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

